IAPI Announces Details of Female Futures Fund Recipients for 2022

IAPI has announced details of this year’s recipients of its Female Futures Fund. As a result of the high standard this year, the decision was made to widen the final number of recipients from 25 to 28.

These will now move on to avail of this year’s leadership programme which was developed by IAPI, in collaboration with Diageo. The 2022 programme is designed to accelerate women into senior roles ensuring that the industry retains and promotes our best female talent by enabling them to realise their full potential.

Once again, this year’s Female Futures Fund workshops will be masterminded by Danica Murphy, founder and director of PRISM. “In this year’s programme we will change the leadership language of ‘networking’ to ‘building a community’. The 2022 programme will include in-person workshops where applicants will challenge, support, stretch and learn from each other under the mentorship of role models in the industry,” says Murphy.

According to IAPI CEO, Charley Stoney, was a part of the judging panel this year: “I am so inspired by the applicants to this years’ Female Futures Fund coaching bursary. Their individual stories and ambition for their own career journey as well as for the industry gives me huge confidence in the female leaders of tomorrow, and this year, I’m delighted to say that we have 8 creative specialists among the successful applicants. This is a particular area of focus for IAPI in terms of gender balance and I believe this programme will play no small part in their development as leaders.

To provide this vital leadership programme to twenty-eight women across IAPI’s membership each year is a massive privilege and I’d like to expressly thank Diageo for their support, Danica Murphy for running the programme and of course, all the participants.”

Carol Montgomery | Head of Experiences & Guinness in Society adds: “The quality of the applications and the high potential demonstrated by the entrants was truly impressive. We’d like to thank all of those who invested time in applying and a special congratulations to the winners. We very much look forward to meeting you in person at the leadership training events in the Autumn.”

So, The Class of 2022 for the Female Futures Fund is as follows: