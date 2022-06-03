Sky Media Bags Peroni to Sponsor its F1 Coverage

Sky Media and a GroupM digital team, in conjunction with Wavemaker Ireland, have announced a season-long partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, as title sponsor of Formula 1 2022 online video content, across Sky Sports platforms.

The partnership will revolve around Sky’s F1 coverage of all race weekends including the paddock, every pitstop and podium finish in highlight form. The content is available to Sky and non-Sky subscribers across Sky Sports’ websites, Apps and Sky Sports YouTube channels (including Sky Sports F1).

According to Ben Staves, head of digital at Sky Media Ireland: “Sky’s digital platforms enable cross-screen ownership of The Formula 1 season – allowing access to younger, hard to reach audiences as well as multi-screen presence and messaging. All formats are clickable and highly viewable, with content driving dwell times of over an hour. We are delighted to have Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% come on board as the primary sponsor of our exclusive series of race highlights and pundit analysis across our network.”

The 2022 F1 season will host 22 Races across the calendar year. Race Weekend 1 started in Bahrain on March 20th and runs through to the final race in Abu Dhabi on November 20th.

Richard Ingram, global brands director at Asahi Europe & International said: “This new partnership with Sky Media is another landmark moment for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% as we further establish our commitment to Formula One,” says Richard Ingram, global brands director at Asahi Europe & International