MediaCom Ireland Makes Two Senior Appointments

MediaCom Ireland has promoted Cathal O’Donovan and Eoghan Kennefick to the roles of account director.

O’Donovan joined MediaCom in October 2017 from UK agency the7stars, having previously worked with MediaCom on university placement in 2009. In his new role, he will take a leading strategic role across a range of corporate and commercial clients including Coca-Cola. Kennefick, meanwhile, joined MediaCom in February 2016 as an international media executive and has will work across MediaCom clients including Sky, NOW, and Universal Pictures in Ireland.

“We are delighted to announce Cathal and Eoghan’s promotions to Account Director with MediaCom Ireland. Both Cathal and Eoghan have been with MediaCom for a number of years and have played vital roles within our team. We will continue to draw on and benefit from their considerable expertise and experience in their new roles, as we work to to grow our position in the market and provide innovative, market-leading solutions for our clients,” says Ed Ling, chief growth and operations officer, MediaCom Ireland.