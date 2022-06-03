Christina Duff Takes Over as Managing Director of Core Investment

Christina Duff has been appointed as the new managing director of Core Investment following the promotion of Colm Sherwin to chief digital and investment officer for the group.

Both Sherwin and Duff will also work closely with Conor Murphy who leads performance marketing at Core.

“I really look forward to leading our group of experts at Core Investment and collaborating with our diverse practices across Core to grow our clients’ brands. Having worked on some of the largest negotiations in the market on behalf of our clients and strengthening our relationships with our media and technology partners, I am focused on an creating the most effective communications for our clients,” says Christina Duff.

“Having worked with Christina Duff for many years, I’m delighted to see her promoted to managing director of Core Investment. She has always taken a leadership role within our business and I look forward to continuing our collaboration to drive even greater returns for our client,” says Colm Sherwin who was recently appointed as chief digital and investment officer after the departure of Eddie O’Mahony.

“As part of our focus on effectiveness, we are continuing to invest in digital expertise, and working with Conor Murphy, performance marketing is at the centre of much of our work with clients. Throughout 2022, we are strengthening our expertise in this area, while also aligning it with our strong offering of brand building with our colleagues in Core Strategy and Creative,” he adds.