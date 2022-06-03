ALDI Kicks Off Summer with New Cross Platform Campaign

ALDI Ireland has rolled out a new cross-platform campaign that has a distinct Summer vibe to it.

Called “It Started With…”, the TVC was created by McCann Manchester and is going out through TV, radio, digital and in store channels.

The TV campaign focuses on a group of young families, demonstrating that whatever the occasion, be it cooking at home, attending a summer festival, picnicking in the park with the kids or hosting an evening get-together, ALDI has the range of award-winning products to compliment life’s everyday moments.

According to Rita Kirwan, marketing director, ALDI Ireland: “We want to encourage customers to discover and enjoy ALDI’s extensive selection of products. Our It Started With… campaign reminds shoppers they can enjoy everything from Specially Selected 14 Month Matured Parma Ham to Fresh Sushi in our aisles. ALDI offers a world of possibilities and discovery, and this journey starts with the one product that people try and love and can only get in ALDI!

Credits

Agency: McCann Manchester

Creative Director: Neil Lancaster

Dept. Creative Director: Mick Craven

Agency Producer: Laura Harris

Senior Account Director: James Mott

Director: Henry Mason

Production company: Antidote

Exec Producer: Andrew Freedman

Producer: Paula Stewart

Music: SixtyFour Music

Post-Production

Offline edit: Windmill Lane

Editor: Rob Hegarty

Online & grade: Windmill Lane

Colour: Matt Branton

VFX: Manus Goan & Aidan O’Leary

Post Producer: Jess Felton

Audio mixing: Windmill Lane

Sound: Mick Creedon

Audio Producers: Renata Fitzpatrick & Jelena Stancevic

Client: Aldi Ireland

Marketing Director ALDI Ireland: Rita Kirwan

Advertising Manager ALDI Ireland: John Anslow