ALDI Kicks Off Summer with New Cross Platform Campaign

ALDI Ireland has rolled out a new cross-platform campaign that has a distinct Summer vibe to it.
Called “It Started With…”, the TVC was created by McCann Manchester and is going out through TV, radio, digital and in store channels.
The TV campaign focuses on a group of young families, demonstrating that whatever the occasion, be it cooking at home, attending a summer festival, picnicking in the park with the kids or hosting an evening get-together, ALDI has the range of award-winning products to compliment life’s everyday moments.
According to Rita Kirwan, marketing director, ALDI Ireland: “We want to encourage customers to discover and enjoy ALDI’s extensive selection of products. Our It Started With… campaign reminds shoppers they can enjoy everything from Specially Selected 14 Month Matured Parma Ham to Fresh Sushi in our aisles. ALDI offers a world of possibilities and discovery, and this journey starts with the one product that people try and love and can only get in ALDI!
Credits
Agency: McCann Manchester
Creative Director: Neil Lancaster
Dept. Creative Director: Mick Craven
Agency Producer: Laura Harris
Senior Account Director: James Mott
Director: Henry Mason
Production company: Antidote
Exec Producer: Andrew Freedman
Producer: Paula Stewart
Music: SixtyFour Music
Post-Production
Offline edit: Windmill Lane
Editor: Rob Hegarty
Online & grade: Windmill Lane
Colour: Matt Branton
VFX: Manus Goan & Aidan O’Leary
Post Producer: Jess Felton
Audio mixing: Windmill Lane
Sound: Mick Creedon
Audio Producers: Renata Fitzpatrick & Jelena Stancevic
Client: Aldi Ireland
Marketing Director ALDI Ireland: Rita Kirwan
Advertising Manager ALDI Ireland: John Anslow