VMTV Prepares for Star Saturday With Red Star and Heineken

With a big weekend ahead for rugby and football fans, Virgin Media Television (VMTV) and the Red Star, part of Dentsu Ireland, have collaborated with Heineken to launch exclusive campaign which has been billed as “ Star Saturday.”

Star Saturday offers sports fans the chance to catch both the Heineken Champions Cup Final and the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday, May 28th.

Sporting fans across Ireland were given the opportunity to enter a competition via Virgin Media channels to win a trip to Marseille and Paris to see the finals. The competition aired on Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Three and all social media channels and via Pause Ads on Virgin Media Player.

Two winners were chosen with the help of Stephen Ferris and Brian Kerr.

According to Colin Doyle, assistant brand manager, Heineken Ireland: ‘We always want to reward fans with great sporting experiences, and after two years of matches with reduced capacities or being played behind closed doors, what better way to do this than to send our winners to two amazing sporting spectacles synonymous with Heineken; the Heineken Champions Cup and the UEFA Champions League Finals. It’s been great working with VMS and Red Star on this special partnership and we wish our winners Tanya Gaine and Ciaran Twomey a truly memorable VIP Heineken Star Saturday.’

Kieran Lynch, account director at Red Star at Dentsu, Ireland adds: ‘Heineken have had a long term association with both prestigious tournaments and it’s not often that you can plan with both simultaneously, while bringing a 360 media campaign to life off the back of it. It’s been very rewarding in seeing it come to life in the last few weeks.’

“We were delighted to work with Heineken on this multi-facetted campaign across all Virgin Media channels from concept to execution. Star Saturday is for all fans and that was imperative for Heineken in their translation throughout the competition. Across linear television, Virgin Media Player and Social Media Channels Heineken Star Saturday activity caught the eye of our viewers and sparked a response that far exceeded our expectation,” says Sorcha Brady, client solutions manager at Virgin Media Television Solutions.