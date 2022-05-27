Orlando Wood’s MII Event Rescheduled Until June 8th

The Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) has rescheduled its planned talk with Orlando Wood until June 8th in the Mayson Hotel.

The event, which is held in association with Boys+Girls, will see Wood talk about his new book Look Out which is published by the IPA in the UK.

The book will continue Wood’s exploration into advertising effectiveness and how advertisers can make their creative work better. In Wood’s view, brand-building in a technologically-disrupted world, will become more and more important.

There are still a number of places left for the event. To register click HERE