Granite Digital Continues Expansion With Acquisition of Willows Consulting

Granite Digital, one of the biggest digital agencies in the country has continued its expansion with the acquisition of Willows Consulting, an ecommerce web development specialist based in Dublin for an undisclosed amount.

Granite Digital has offices in Cork, Dublin and Galway and last year reported revenues of €7.3m. Following the acquisition of Willows Consulting, turnover is expected to grow by 25% to €9m in 2022. Clients of the agency include Lidl, Dalata Hotel Group, Bord Bia and Huawei. Clients of Willow include the National Gallery of Ireland, Bord Na Mona, CityJet, Fexco and the FAI.

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Granite is planning further acquisitions. In recent years, Granite has acquired and successfully integrated several digital businesses including Connector, Webtrade, MediaOne and Apps Made Easy. Over the past year, it has also hired over 20 new staff, including web developers, UX designers, project managers and performance marketing specialists. It now has a staff of 80.

“Our latest acquisition provides us with much enhanced eCommerce skills and capabilities, as we strengthen our offerings in this area. Willows Consulting brings 20 years of eCommerce expertise and deep relationships with an impressive customer base from across Ireland, the UK and further afield. We’re delighted they have joined the Granite Digital Group as we further reinforce our position as Ireland’s largest independent digital agency,” says Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite Digital. “Our digital-first mindset is driving our continued success. We expect 2022 to be stronger again as we look to accelerate our business expansion through organic growth and further strategic acquisitions,” he adds.

“We’re on a fantastic journey at Willows, delivering over 500 highly successful eCommerce projects for our customers over the past two decades. By joining forces with Granite, it gives us the scale and expertise to grow at pace and provide our customers with an even wider range of eCommerce and digital transformation services. We’re very excited by the opportunities that lie ahead for us,” adds Sean Owens, founder of Willows Consulting.