Boys + Girls Shoots for the Stars With New ŠKODA Campaign

Boys + Girls has rolled out a new campaign for ŠKODA Ireland called Perseids.

The new campaign is part of the agency’s Effie-winning ‘Made for Ireland’ campaign.

According to Bridget Johnson, executive creative director at Boys + Girls: ‘Over the last number of years, ŠKODA have really pushed to showcase the wild, wonderful and varied landscapes of Ireland and how its cars are the perfect way to travel to and through them. In this latest film we centered on a singular moment of amazement in the Irish countryside – a father and daughter seeing the Perseids in full flight across the night sky. Ireland is increasingly seen as one of the best places to see these minor miracles – and sitting in the comfort of a ŠKODA under their stellar viewing roofs is just made for enjoying Irish skies and moments between dad’s and daughters as fleeting as the meteors themselves.”

The film was shot by the multi-award winning director Zak Emerson, with production company Butter, which captured both the magnitude of the natural wonder and the small meaningful moments of connection between father

and daughter.

Credits

Head of Marketing at ŠKODA:- Raymond Leddy

Marketing Manager at ŠKODA:- Ciara Breen

Digital Marketing Manager at ŠKODA:- Edmund Ramirez

Chief Strategy Officer: Margaret Gilsenan

Senior Producer: Keeva Bolger

Executive Creative Director: Bridget Johnson

Creative Director: Laurence O’ Byrne

Senior Account Director: Alan McQuaid

Account Manager: Sinead Higgins

Senior Account Exec: Rachel Smith

Chief Creative Officer: Rory Hamilton

Director: Zak Emerson

Executive Producer: Michael Duffy

Producer: Grainne Tiernan

Production Co-ordinator: Alan Keegan

DOP: Joe Cook

Casting Director: Sarah Hone at ACC

Editor: Scot Crane at Quarry

Colour: Gary Curran at Outer Limits

VFX: Andy Clarke at Outer Limits

Music: David Schweitzer

Sound: Mark Richards at Mutiny