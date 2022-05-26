Core Merges Leading Media Agencies Under the Zenith Umbrella

Two of the media industry’s best-known agencies – Zenith and Mediaworks- are to merge. The agencies- which are part of Core- will operate under the Zenith brand from July 1st onwards.

The enlarged agency will be headed up by Paul Moran (below), one of the founders of Mediaworks which was sold to Core back in 2011. Chris Nolan, the former MD of Zenith, will continue to be involved in the transition process for a period of time, after which he will take up a new role within Core.

The merger brings together a broad range of media specialities across a number of areas to create one of the largest and most experienced media teams in the industry. It is understood that the enlarged agency will employ over 50 staff and account for over one third of group billings.

The decision to retire the Mediaworks brand in favour of Zenith, meanwhile, allows the enlarged agency tap into the latter’s global network.

“Bringing together these two extraordinary teams will build on their excellent heritage of client service, award-winning innovation and business effectiveness,” says Aidan Greene, CEO, Core.

“This will combine the unique strengths of both to deliver deeper support and wider access to specialists for our clients. I want to thank each member of the team for their tireless commitment and dynamic contribution to date and share in their excitement for the new opportunities that this consolidation will offer. Along with Spark Foundry and Starcom, Core has three exceptionally strong Media teams and we look forward to utilising the skill-set offered by Zenith, collaborating with our experts across Core, to grow brands and drive greater effectiveness for our clients,” he adds.