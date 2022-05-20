Oliver Rolls Out New Brand Identity for Incentives and Meetings Malta

Oliver Ireland has rolled out a new brand identity for Incentives and Meetings, part of Visit Malta.

The new brand identity is being launched this month to support and develop the substantial meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) business opportunities that the island nation has developed in recent years. Having undertaken considerable research within the international market during the past two years, Visit Malta has emerged and proven o be a powerful brand and has led to Conventions Malta being rebranded this month as Visit Malta Incentives and Meetings. The rebranding came as part of a strategy of the authority to have one brand.

The extensive research has resulted in a new creative campaign which will reflect the aims and the unique selling points for the MICE product in the Maltese Islands.

The creative was designed by the global agency for the Malta Tourism Authority, Oliver Ireland, which has resulted in a suite of an extensive and diverse image gallery, and video content, reflecting the core offerings and values that Malta has for MICE business. This new imagery was created during an 11 day shoot in Malta in March.

Corporate typeface tag lines such as Corporate Culture Like No Other, The Meeting Point of the Mediterranean, Fresh Air, Clean Thinking, and A Break from Convention, all linked with the MTA line #moretoexplore, and amazing vibrant imagery, make for a stunning and compelling campaign to launch Visit Malta Incentives and Meetings.

Each reflects the reasons why a business would choose Malta as its destination of choice for its Incentives or Meetings such as; 300 days of sunshine, European Mediterranean destination, great connectivity, professional DMCs & suppliers, varied programme options, diverse meeting facilities, added value destination and of course, stunning outdoor venues.

Speaking about the new corporate identity for Visit Malta Incentives and Meetings, Christophe Berger, Director, said, “We have invested considerable research time looking at the positioning of our brand and believe that aligning with the Visit Malta brand and its coherent core values, was the most sensible move to make. Malta has an amazing offering for Incentives and Meetings and we look forward to continue actively promoting Malta in the international market. Malta International Airport’s connectivity is back to 85% of what it was in 2019 (and growing) and the Islands have just been included in the Forbes Star Award programme. Malta’s gastronomy offering has been developing at a fast pace and can now boast five restaurants with Michelin stars. We are excited for the future outlook, especially seeing important organisations bring their meetings and conferences to our Islands during the coming months.”

“The Incentives and Meetings segment is a very important component of Malta’s tourism industry. It is known to generate a higher than average spend per tourist and important tourism traffic to the Maltese Islands. Moreover, the segment generates significant traffic in the shoulder seasons that is in line with the strategy to improve the seasonality spread of tourism and a more sustainable industry. This niche fits perfectly as our tourism industry continues to walk the road of recovery to achieve long term sustainability,” highlighted Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo.