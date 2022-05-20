Irish Distillers Win Marketing Team of the Year at AIM Awards 2022

At its first in-person awards programme since before the pandemic, the Marketing Institute held the All Ireland Marketing Awards last night as over 800 marketing professionals gathered to honour the 99 shortlisted finalists across 20 categories.
This year’s All Ireland Marketing Champion award went to Mary Lambkin of UCD Business School while the Marketing Team of the Year went Irish Distillers, led by marketing director, Jessica Norris.
Diageo Ireland, meanwhile, took two awards, winning the Sponsorship Management Award and the Marketing Innovation & Creativity Award.
The National Lottery also scooped two awards, winning the Online Channel Marketing Award and the Advertising Campaign Award.
Elsewhere Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, the tourist attraction, took home the Small Business Marketing Award while the newly introduced award, the Sustainability Award was won by An Post.
Meanwhile, the Client Agency Collaboration Award went to SuperValu and TBWA\ Dublin for the second year in a row.
Also, for the second time, the Department of Health took home the Insights & Market Research award.
Elsewhere, Energia also held on to the Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge again this year. Toyota Ireland scooped the Brand Campaign Award.
The Young Marketer Award, meanwhile, had not one, but two winners – Rebecca Stenson from Woodies and James Lace from Diageo.
A full list of all the winners is below.
Young Marketer Award
Diageo Ireland – James Lace
Young Marketer Award
Woodie’s – Rebecca Stenson
New Product Award
The Lunch Bag
Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge
Energia
Client – Agency Collaboration Award
SuperValu – TBWA\Dublin
Brand Campaign Award
Toyota Ireland
Customer Experience Award
Guinness Storehouse
Insights & Market Research Award
Department of Health
Online Channel Marketing Award
The National Lottery
Sponsorship Management Award
Diageo Ireland
Public Relations Campaign Award
Lidl Ireland
B2B Marketing Award
Expleo
International Marketing Award
Horseware Ireland
Marketing Innovation & Creativity Award
Diageo Ireland
Integrated Marketing Award
Bank of Ireland
Corporate Social Responsibility Award
Allianz
Small Business Marketing Award
Bunratty Castle and Folk Park
Sustainability Award
An Post
Digital Marketing Campaign Award
Currys Ireland
Advertising Campaign Award
The National Lottery
Marketing Team of the Year Award
Irish Distillers
All Ireland Marketing Champion 2022
Mary Lambkin
UCD School of Business