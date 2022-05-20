Irish Distillers Win Marketing Team of the Year at AIM Awards 2022

At its first in-person awards programme since before the pandemic, the Marketing Institute held the All Ireland Marketing Awards last night as over 800 marketing professionals gathered to honour the 99 shortlisted finalists across 20 categories.

This year’s All Ireland Marketing Champion award went to Mary Lambkin of UCD Business School while the Marketing Team of the Year went Irish Distillers, led by marketing director, Jessica Norris.

Diageo Ireland, meanwhile, took two awards, winning the Sponsorship Management Award and the Marketing Innovation & Creativity Award.

The National Lottery also scooped two awards, winning the Online Channel Marketing Award and the Advertising Campaign Award.

Elsewhere Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, the tourist attraction, took home the Small Business Marketing Award while the newly introduced award, the Sustainability Award was won by An Post.

Meanwhile, the Client Agency Collaboration Award went to SuperValu and TBWA\ Dublin for the second year in a row.

Also, for the second time, the Department of Health took home the Insights & Market Research award.

Elsewhere, Energia also held on to the Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge again this year. Toyota Ireland scooped the Brand Campaign Award.

The Young Marketer Award, meanwhile, had not one, but two winners – Rebecca Stenson from Woodies and James Lace from Diageo.

A full list of all the winners is below.

Young Marketer Award

Diageo Ireland – James Lace

Young Marketer Award

Woodie’s – Rebecca Stenson

New Product Award

The Lunch Bag

Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge

Energia

Client – Agency Collaboration Award

SuperValu – TBWA\Dublin

Brand Campaign Award

Toyota Ireland

Customer Experience Award

Guinness Storehouse

Insights & Market Research Award

Department of Health

Online Channel Marketing Award

The National Lottery

Sponsorship Management Award

Diageo Ireland

Public Relations Campaign Award

Lidl Ireland

B2B Marketing Award

Expleo

International Marketing Award

Horseware Ireland

Marketing Innovation & Creativity Award

Diageo Ireland

Integrated Marketing Award

Bank of Ireland

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Allianz

Small Business Marketing Award

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park

Sustainability Award

An Post

Digital Marketing Campaign Award

Currys Ireland

Advertising Campaign Award

The National Lottery

Marketing Team of the Year Award

Irish Distillers

All Ireland Marketing Champion 2022

Mary Lambkin

UCD School of Business