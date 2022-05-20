Havas Media Wins the Grand Prix at the TAMIs

Havas Media won the coveted Grand Prix at the annual TAMIs, the TV planning awards which were held this week.
The media agency won the award for its work with Hyundai Ireland and picked up €100,000 worth of TV airtime for its efforts.
Other winners on the day included Core Sponsorship, RTE, Carat, Mediacom, Advantage Media, Sky Media. Core also won the special TV Team (Buying or Planning) Award.
A full list of winner is outlined below.
GRAND PRIX WINNER with a prize of €100,000 worth of TV airtime
Havas Media for Hyundai
Hyundai – From Challenger to Leading Brand
BEST USE OF INNOVATION WINNER
RTE and Carat Ireland for Electric Ireland-Darkness into Light
Electric Ireland Darkness into Light-One Sunrise Together
BEST ONGOING USE OF TV WINNER
Hyundai – From Challenger to Leading Brand
BEST USE OF TV SPONSORSHIP WINNER
Mediacom for Boots
Boots give Irish Beauty fans an impressive Glow UP!
BEST USE OF TV ON A SMALL BUDGET
Advantage Media and Sky Media for BCP Asset Management
BCP Contextual Alignment Campaign
BEST USE OF TV TO DRIVE A RAPID RESPONSE
Sky Media for UNICEF
UNICEF Give A Vaccine & Sky Media
SPECIAL AWARD: HIGHLY COMMENDED
Core Sponsorship and Zenith for Londis
Londis: Proud sponsors of Ireland’s Fittest Family
SPECIAL AWARD: TV TEAM (BUYING OR PLANNING) OF THE YEAR
Core