Havas Media Wins the Grand Prix at the TAMIs

Havas Media won the coveted Grand Prix at the annual TAMIs, the TV planning awards which were held this week.

The media agency won the award for its work with Hyundai Ireland and picked up €100,000 worth of TV airtime for its efforts.

Other winners on the day included Core Sponsorship, RTE, Carat, Mediacom, Advantage Media, Sky Media. Core also won the special TV Team (Buying or Planning) Award.

A full list of winner is outlined below.

GRAND PRIX WINNER with a prize of €100,000 worth of TV airtime

Havas Media for Hyundai

Hyundai – From Challenger to Leading Brand

BEST USE OF INNOVATION WINNER

RTE and Carat Ireland for Electric Ireland-Darkness into Light

Electric Ireland Darkness into Light-One Sunrise Together

BEST ONGOING USE OF TV WINNER

BEST USE OF TV SPONSORSHIP WINNER

Mediacom for Boots

Boots give Irish Beauty fans an impressive Glow UP!

BEST USE OF TV ON A SMALL BUDGET

Advantage Media and Sky Media for BCP Asset Management

BCP Contextual Alignment Campaign

BEST USE OF TV TO DRIVE A RAPID RESPONSE

Sky Media for UNICEF

UNICEF Give A Vaccine & Sky Media

SPECIAL AWARD: HIGHLY COMMENDED

Core Sponsorship and Zenith for Londis

Londis: Proud sponsors of Ireland’s Fittest Family

SPECIAL AWARD: TV TEAM (BUYING OR PLANNING) OF THE YEAR

Core