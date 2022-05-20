BBDO Dublin Shortlisted for D&AD Award for Volkswagen Campaign

The latest Volkswagen campaign created by BBDO Dublin has been shortlisted for a D&AD Award.

BBDO Dublin is the only Irish agency to make this year’s shortlist.

According to Shane O’Brien, executive creative director, BBDO Dublin: “The standard at D&AD is notoriously high, so I’m hugely proud of the whole team in BBDO and delighted for our clients at Volkswagen. It goes to show, sometimes all a great idea needs is a pencil and paper.”

BBDO Dublin has been shortlisted in the Press & Outdoor category of the awards which showcase and celebrates the world’s best commercial creativity in design, advertising, craft and production. The 2022 ceremony will be live streamed for the global creative community, online over the 25th and 26th

May where in-person watch parties will simultaneously take place in London, New York and Dubai.

The OOH campaign for Volkswagen was to promote its electric ID.3 and ID.4 models. The OOH billboard, which was located on the busy Macken Street, used the humble pencil to make a powerful statement by creating a hand drawn billboard to highlight the brand’s “Way to Zero” vision as the car industry pivots towards a zero carbon future.