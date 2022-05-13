Tickets Still Available for Indie List Fundraiser Featuring Declan O’Rourke

Tickets are still available for the Indie List-hosted fundraiser for Ukraine on Tuesday, May 24.

The event will feature Declan O’Rourke and will take place in Guinness Open Brewery on St James Street, Dublin 8. In addition to singing some of his songs, O’Rourke will be interviewed by journalist Tony Clayton Lea about a range of topics including creative independence and resilience. Clayton-Lea is best known from his writings and interviews with The Irish Times Arts pages and its weekly culture magazine, The Ticket.

O’Rourke has built up a worldwide fanbase through extensive tours of the USA, Europe and Australia. He has released seven studio records, ﬁve of which have enjoyed top ﬁve status in the charts. His latest album, ‘Arrivals’, was nominated for International Album of the Year by the Americana Music

On the night, the organisers will be running a raffle with some fantastic prizes up for grabs including tickets for gigs like The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kings of Leon, Kodaline, The Script, Westlife and the stage-show Mrs Browns Boys.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Irish Red Cross which is helping victims of the war in Ukraine.

To book a ticket for the night click HERE

Alternatively, if you can’t attend on the night, the organisers have set up a PayPal account that will allow you buy raffle tickets. To buy tickets click HERE