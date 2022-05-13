Orchard Thieves Cider Rolls Out New Summer Campaign

With the all-important Summer months for the cider industry kicking off, the Heineken-owned Orchard Thieves has embarked on a new digitally-led “Follow the Fox” campaign.

“As a brand whose DNA is rooted in spontaneous discovery, we’re here for Orchard Thieves fans to live in the moment this Summer; say ‘yes’ and embrace the exciting unknown. This is why we adopted a new, innovative approach to our creative comms for 2022,” says Paula Conlon (pictured), head of flavoured alcoholic beverages & stout portfolio, Heineken Ireland.

Developed by Thinkhouse, which recently picked up the creative account, the brand’s new creative campaign ‘Follow the Fox’ starts from the digital screens of the cider-drinker and works outwards – with WhatsApp playing a central role in the brand’s plan for the first time ever. The campaign’s activations are digital and mobile native, amplified at multiple touchpoints. “The brand’s newly refreshed identity combines the urban aesthetic of street art and club culture with graphic elements,” says Thinkhouse.

“Orchard Thieves has always lived on the edge of urban culture, and in 2022 “Follow The Fox” is delivered through a bold, colourful urban identity and tone- encapsulating that playful sense of adventure and fun that Orchard Thieves is famous for. It’s 2022, socialising starts with the small screen. Everyone knows that the best nights out start with a WhatsApp,” says David Byrne, head of creative, Thinkhouse.

“WhatsApp allows for a rare level of one-on-one user interaction and brand familiarity which would be difficult to otherwise achieve through traditional advertising. Fans are engaging in their thousands, referring to the brand as “pal”, “buddy”, “legend” etc. suggesting extremely positive sentiment and brand closeness already, just as we launch. We’re always excited to embrace innovative, new ways to connect with, entertain and reward our fans,” says Caoimhe Henderson, senior brand manager, Heineken Ireland.

Thinkhouse, Honey & Buzz and Redstar (part of Dentsu Ireland) worked in partnership with the Orchard Thieves’ brand team to deliver Orchard Thieves campaign across a number of platforms including OLV, digital and social platforms (including WhatsApp and Tinder) as well as key experiential and PR activities. There is also strong brand amplification across TV, display, OOH, DOOH and Focal Media throughout the Summer.

According to Thinkhouse, the campaign’s WhatsApp (Dubbed ‘FoxApp’ by the campaign’s creator!) brings fans closer to the fox than ever before. The dedicated WhatsApp hotline, which features on the brand’s out of home and social ads, gives curious consumers first access to a variety of exciting brand experiences and events throughout the year. FoxApp kicked off on the May Bank Holiday weekend and the hotline “rewards those who are curious enough to Follow The Fox.”