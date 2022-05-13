Reach Launches Digital Tech Platform Neptune and In-house Ad Tech Workshop in Ireland

Reach has launched a new digital tech platform called Neptune. The new platform brings together Reach’s existing first party data platform with its growing slate of data matching capabilities and custom-built AI contextual tools and will be available to the group’s Irish advertising clients.

As part of the latest push to boost ad tech capability, Reach also announced the creation of a dedicated in-house Ad Tech Workshop which will sit in the commercial division and focus entirely on commercial product development – both for in-house use, and to license to other publishers.

Reporting into Reach group digital Director Terry Hornsby, the Ad Tech Workshop will be made up of developers, testers and product Managers, and will expand to enhance and grow Reach’s innovation of digital products and publishing tools.

The move is the latest in a series of early ad tech successes for Reach, beginning in late 2019 with Mantis – an AI-powered brand safety and contextual tool spearheaded by Terry and developed in partnership with IBM Watson. Terry later established a small team to develop Reach’s Plus products that offer a unique approach to customer matching, and developed Ocean, Reach’s first party data platform.

According to Terry Hornsby, Reach group digital director: “At Reach, we were among the first in developing our own digital tools to solve problems facing both advertisers and publishers. Being ahead of the curve on first party data has given us a great opportunity to continue to experiment and innovate.

“This latest investment in our in-house workshop and the Neptune platform underpins our approach – trying new things, finding new opportunities for growth, and taking our destiny into our own hands. When we need a tech solution, we roll up our sleeves and create it.”

Jonathan Eakin, Commercial Director of Reach Solutions Ireland, added: “Reach’s unique position in Ireland as a publisher of this scale gives us a fantastic window into consumer behaviour and interests, together with the ability to apply this knowledge in real terms to the products we develop.

“Continuing to boost our ad tech capabilities will set us in great stead as we look to the future and enhances our reputation as the most innovative publisher in the market.”