MWi Appoints Jane Daly as Account Manager

The Dublin-based digital agency MWi has appointed Jane Daly as account manager.

MWi, which is headed up by Declan Kelly, is one of the UK and Ireland’s largest independent digital marketing agencies.

Daly joins MWi with extensive knowledge in the finance sector from her time at the Irish League of Credit Unions, the largest trade and representative body for credit unions across Ireland.

During that time, she headed up the social media team, was responsible for day-to-day content creation, the national social media strategy and the promotion of the Credit Union brand online.

MWi launched in October 2021 as part of North East UK-based Mediaworks Group with clients including Gigable, Netwatch System, Team Hope and the Rel Group Engineering Ltd.

“I’m thrilled to be joining MWi at such an exciting time. Coming from a client-side role, I’m looking forward to offering some unique insight on what clients really want and turn that into a valuable offering from MWi,” says Daly.

“I’m really looking forward to growing MWi with the team here in Dublin, by offering Irish businesses and organisations the chance to own their future, through innovative, digital best practice. Our aim is to produce measurable, tangible results for our clients, to help them take their business to the next level.”

Declan Kelly, MWi managing partner adds: “We are delighted to have Jane join us. Her unique skill set of expertise in social media and the world of finance will be of huge benefit to our clients as they aim to develop winning social media strategies and manage their digital footprint.

“As part of the wider Mediaworks group, we have an enviable track record in delivering in the finance, digital finance and fintech environments, and Jane’s experience will help add a new layer of understanding and insight. We’re growing fast here at MWi and look forward to adding more significant hires in the near future.”