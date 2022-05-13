Marketing Soc’s Future Council Event to Focus on TikTok’s Success

The Marketing Society of Ireland’s Future Council returns this month with its spring event, Tapping into TikTok which will take place next Wednesday, May 18.

With TikTok making a big inroad into digital budgets over the last 12 months, a panel of experts will discuss how to tap into the platform. The panel includes Michael Corcoran, head of social media, Ryanair; Shane Foley, head of paid social, Core and Kayleigh Trappe, TikTok influencer.

The Future Council provides thought leadership and networking opportunities through events and talks specifically created for marketing practitioners in the first five years of their careers. The spring event will take the form of a panel discussion with opportunities for guests to ask questions during a Q&A session, as well as providing attendees with an opportunity to network with industry peers, with a drinks reception and food on the night.

Speaking ahead of the event, Lisa McEneaney, Marketing Communications Manager at Bord Gáis Energy and Chairperson of the Future Council said: “TikTok has become a key part of the global social media landscape over the last couple of years, and it’s already brought us some really impactful brand moments and influencer collaborations. We’re delighted to have such a diverse range of speakers on the panel for this event and we look forward to hearing their insights on the platform and how marketers can use it creatively.”

The in-person event will take place on Wednesday 18 May at 1 Windmill Lane in Dublin 2, with a drinks reception at 6pm and the panel discussion beginning at 6:30pm. A limited number of tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite at a cost of €15 per ticket (including booking fee). To book a ticket click HERE