Countdown to Cannes Lions 2022: The Irish Jury Members

With the countdown to the Cannes Lions in the south of France well underway six Irish judges will be involved this year, according to IAPI.

“IAPI is delighted to announce that this is a record year for Ireland’s creative leaders, with the highest number of Cannes Lions Jurors selected than ever before”, says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI which is the Cannes Lions Festival Representative for Ireland. “The Cannes Lions Festival is a global destination for creative excellence and having this number of creative leaders on the Jury is a testament to international reputation of Ireland’s creativity.”

This year, Alan Kelly, chief creative officer, Rothco part of Accenture Song, has been appointed jury president for the Creative data Lions Category while Bridget Johnson, executive creative director, Boys and Girls has been selected to judge the Radio and Audio Lions.

In addition, four other judges will be involved in the Shortlisting Juries at Cannes Lions. They are Ed Leamy, head of innovation, BBDO Dublin who has been selected for the Brand Experience and Activation Lions shortlisting jury; Liam Wielopolski, executive creative director, Core who is on the Film Lions shortlisting jury; Mark Tuthill, also creative director, Core who is on the Film Craft Lions shortlisting jury and Brian Melarkey, director & head of creative strategy, FleishmanHillard who sits on the PR Lions shortlisting jury.

“I’m super excited to be judging film this year. Film is a great medium to tell a story. There are many great stories out there that deserve to be awarded, but it’s our job as jurors to ensure that the stories rising to the top represent the best of our particular category. I’m always looking for work that moves me. That can be in many ways. Not every piece of work takes a stand, but it can still impact peoples’ lives for the better. Sometimes that can be as simple as making us laugh,” says Liam Wielopolski.

“I am delighted to be a Cannes Lions juror this year. Having had the honour of being awarded two Lions for client work in the past I am excited to join the judging panel. It will be a fantastic opportunity, and privilege, to see and be inspired by the best of the best creative work from around the world,” says Brian Melarkey. “It’s a real honour to be judging the Cannes ‘Brand Experience & Activation’ category this year. As the world bounces back from a tough spell, the creative industry continues to show just how influential and inspiring it can be. This year’s work will be formidable and I can’t wait to see it all,” adds Ed Leamy, BBDO Dublin.