AIB Mortgage Campaign Shines a Light on Housing Challenges While Offering Hope

With a full-blown housing crisis underway, buying a home is a notoriously slow and stressful process with housing shortages and rising prices making it very difficult for many people.

To reflect on the issue and shine a light on the ever-changing banking landscape in the country, Rothco, part of Accenture Song, has created a new campaign for AIB called “Belief You Will See Home”.

Leveraging AIB’s creative platform ‘We Back Belief’, Rothco and AIB present the stark reality of buying a property – the crowded viewings, unsuitable housing market, often moving home to your parents to save or having your hopes shattered, time and time again by mortgages falling through. The campaign tells the stories of two distinct buyers – a family who has outgrown their current home with another baby on the way, and a single first-time buyer who has moved back in with their parents.

Rothco, part of Accenture Song, worked with BAFTA nominated director Sasha Rainbow of Academy Films, alongside a strong female team, including DOP Beatriz Sastre, editor Flaura Atkinson and colourist Jax Harney. The two authentic films not only hold a mirror to the current housing crisis and recognise the challenges facing buyers today, but also showcase the ways AIB’s unique digital offering is on hand to support buyers through the daunting application process. The emotive spots conclude on a positive note, showing how belief can prevail, culminating in the joy of finally having somewhere of your own to call home.

The first film was released on 25th April, and the second is running on social and digital media channels.

“We’re really happy with our latest campaign for AIB. It’s a genuine acknowledgement that, while the housing market is a big struggle for most, at least the actual mortgage process from AIB is the most seamless it’s ever been, really putting the customer’s needs at the centre of the entire process,” says Ray Swan, creative director at Rothco, part of Accenture Song.

“We know it isn’t easy for people at the moment and we can’t find you the home of your dreams but we will do all we can in our mortgage offering to our customers. This campaign highlights that we empathise with the challenges people are facing. And we’re helping through lower rates and more efficient online journeys, as we offer Ireland’s first end to end online mortgage application, making the mortgage journey simpler,” Pauline Carmody, marketing manager at AIB adds.

CREDITS



Client: AIB

Agency: Rothco, part of Accenture Song

Global Executive Producer: Jessica Derby

Agency Producer: Emma Ellis

Junior Agency Producer: Denis Horan

Chief Creative Officer: Alan Kelly

Executive Creative Director: Jen Spiers

Creative Director: Ray Swan

Associate Creative Director: Alex Ingarfield

Senior Art Director: Edel Quinn

Agency Director: James Moore

Account Director: Emma Spicer

Senior Account Manager: Amy Harrington

Account Executive: Claire O Sullivan

Chief Strategic Officer: Emma Sharkey

Head of Planning: Darius Pasalar

Senior Connections Strategist: Joe Ronan

Connections Strategist: Lorna Tutty

Photographer: Enda Bowe

Production Company: Academy Films

Director: Sasha Rainbow

Producer: Ash Lockmun

Executive Producer / MD : Medb Riordan

Director of Photography: Beatriz Sastre

Post Production: ℅ Penco Post

Post Production Supervisor: Jen Connolly

Editor: Flaura Atkinson (Stitch)

Flame: Alan Foley & Dan Cullen

VFX Supervisor: Dan Cullen

Colourist: Jax Harney

Sound Design: Dean Jones (Scimitar Sound)

Music Supervisor: John McCallion

Music: This Will Be Our Year – The Daydream Club (The Zombies cover)

AIB Chief Marketing Officer: Mark Doyle

AIB Marketing Manager, Homes: Pauline Carmody

AIB Brand Manager: Claire Liston

Digital Content Manager: Niamh Ferguson