Inflation Once Again Undermines Consumer Confidence in B&A Survey

Consumer confidence was once again eroded by inflation and general concerns about the economy, according to the latest wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer.

This wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from the 31st Mar – 11th April 2022.

Rising costs of living combined with continued concerns about the impact of the war in Ukraine has led to a further drop in consumer confidence.

Consumer confidence is now -62, down from -52 in March and dramatically lower than the pre-war -3 recorded in the beginning of 2022.

Almost half expect their disposable income to be lower next year – this is especially the case outside Dublin. Just 1 in 5 expect their disposable income to be higher in the coming year.

With lower expected income, almost 3 in 5 expect to spend less in the year ahead – its lowest level over the past 12 months. Again, this is particularly the case outside the capital.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,003 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s Acumen online barometer.

