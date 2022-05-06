Sky and Virgin Media Television Announce New Long-term Partnership

Sky Ireland and Virgin Media Television have announced a new long-term partnership, which secures carriage of Virgin Media Television channels and on-demand content, on all Sky TV products until 2027. This will include Sky Glass, when Sky launches the product in Ireland later this year.

According to Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley: “Delivering the best experience and entertainment for our customers is always our top priority and Virgin Media Television channels and on-demand services are a core component to the Sky offering in Ireland. This renewed partnership means our customers can access Virgin Media Television services on all Sky TV platforms. Virgin Media Television has been a long-standing partner to Sky here and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship.”

Ian Byrne, commercial director, Virgin Media Television adds: “We are delighted to renew a multi-platform distribution agreement with Sky Ireland that will enable more viewers to engage with our quality programme offering, which continues to grow, attract and engage audiences, through our increased investment in high quality news and current affairs, entertainment, factual, drama and premier sporting events like the Guinness Six Nations, UEFA Champions League and the best of UK horse racing. This renewed partnership with Sky Ireland demonstrates Virgin Media’s Television’s commitment to expanding our audience reach and improving our engagement with audiences as new platforms continue to evolve.”

The new deal between Sky and Virgin Media Television sees the partnership extended to 2027 and includes carriage for Virgin Media Television channels in HD and SD, as well as VOD services on all Sky TV products. As part of the deal, Sky Media will also represent Virgin Media Television’s VOD advertising on Sky+ and Sky Q.