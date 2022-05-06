Radiocentre Ireland Showcases the Power of Audio at Inaugural Event

Radiocentre Ireland, hosted its first “Power of Audio” industry event this week with a strong line-up of speakers and guests who talked about current trends in the audio market, including audio effectiveness, creativity and innovation.

The event took place at the Aviva Stadium and was hosted by RTÉ’s Doireann Garrihy.

Attendees heard from Nik Goodman, founder of Bounce who talked about sonic branding, how to build brands through sound and how many brands neglect the power of audio in brand building.

Elsewhere, Gerard O’Neill from Amarách presented research commissioned by Radiocentre Ireland that highlighted how peoples’ attention to radio commercials is far higher than advertising in other media, particularly when you compare attention levels of radio to digital platform such as Facebook ad Tik Tok.

In addition, Dermot and Dave from Today FM talked about how presenting live radio has changed over time and there is a real emphasis on presenter authenticity compared to what went before. Kiela Brodigan from Bauer Media Group, meanwhile, explained how podcasts drive incremental reach when added to radio and also talked about the opportunity to develop subscription services for premium podcast content.

By way of case studies, Siobhan Sloane, SVP planner on P&G U.S. explained why P&G is significantly increasing investment in audio in the U.S. market and how the increased investment is measured and validated to clearly show that it works.