Legacy Marks laya’s Rugby Sponsorship with New Campaign

With the business-end of the rugby season coming to a close over the coming weeks, Laya healthcare, the health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby, has launched a campaign to mark the brand’s eight years of sponsorship of rugby in Ireland.

The new “A Beat Ahead” campaign, which was created by Legacy Communications, includes in-stadium activations with fans, media partnerships as well as a content series with bespoke assets for each province running across VOD, YouTube, podcasts, spotify and OOH.

According to Kevin Kent, head of marketing, laya healthcare: “Being A Beat Ahead is as much a motivational statement as it is a reaffirmation of our long-standing promise to ‘look after you always’. With this creative campaign, we have celebrated the provinces in a new way using storytelling to discover the unique insights that only true supporters would know. It truly is a fan centric celebration of each club, that we are very proud to present and support at a national level.”

The full campaign is supported by Legacy Communications, Shireen McDonagh, Head of Brand and Sponsorship, Legacy Communications said

“The team here at Legacy were delighted help laya healthcare take their Brand Platform ‘A Beat Ahead’ into the world of rugby in a way that is truly meaningful to the business, the provinces, and the supporters. Often multi-sponsorship creative can result in the sponsorship asset being somewhat ‘forced’ to align with the brand, but with this campaign we acknowledge that each province is truly unique and backed by insight; each has its own nuance, energy and rhythm that makes it remarkably different, particularly from a supporter perspective, so it was crucial that each piece of creative developed brought these differences to life,” adds Shireen McDonagh, head of brand and sponsorship, Legacy.