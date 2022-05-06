Grocery App buymie Launches First Advertising Campaign

The online grocery shopping app buymie has launched its first brand campaign across TV, VOD, radio, social and OOH.

The campaign was created by cafe, a new agency specialising in creating comms for start-up and scale up businesses. The idea ‘We shop like you do’ brings to life buymie’s focus on customer service and how buymie personal shoppers will do whatever it takes to get groceries just the way their customers like them.

According to Maria Bullen, CMO of buymie: “From “knee high” we are taught how to choose great produce from green bananas to milk “from the back of the fridge” – to even things like potatoes and tomatoes. So whilst we do deliver quick we wanted to celebrate the fact that at buymie we give our customers the chance to request shopping just the way they like it. Our personal shoppers really are as choosey as they are!”

The creative idea is brought to life in film and radio with a homage to the 1980, according to Paul Waddup, creative partner at café, the agency behind the campaign.

“’Remember when you were a kid and your mam would send you up the shop? Mine did and we used this idea (and how fussy she was) for our campaign for buymie.”

Shot on location in Dun Laoghaire the ad was produced by Bottle and directed by Emma Smith working on her first commercial project since her highly awarded student film ‘Starry Night’.

Launched in 2016, Buymie is a mobile app that allows consumers to order groceries from selected retailers and have them delivered to their door in as little as one hour. To date, Lidl and Dunnes Stores have signed up to be part of the service. The company behind the app has also successfully raised over €15m in investment from the likes of ACT Venture Capital, Sure Valley Ventures and Wheatsheaf Group.

Credit:

Client: buymie

CMO: Maria Bullen

Agency: cafe

Agency Producer: Bob Boxer

Creative Director: Paul Waddup

Account Director: Natalie Ott

Production Company: Bottle

Director: Emma Smith

Producers: Mick O’Connell/Dave Davin

DOP: Ronan Nissenbaum

Art Director: Elizabeth Brennan

Stylist: Sarah Flanagan

Make Up & Hair: Jennifer Hennessy

Post Production: Bottle/Outer Limits