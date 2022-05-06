Folk Picks Up Lidl Creative Account

Folk Wunderman Thompson has picked up the creative account for Lidl Ireland.

The agency picked up the account following a three-way pitch that involved Boys+Girls and BBDO Dublin, the incumbent. The media account was not part of the review and remains with MediaCom.

In recent years, Lidl has been one of the biggest advertisers in the Irish market while its sponsorship activities include its award-winning support of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

Other accounts held by Folk Wunderman include Vodafone, An Post, Circle K, Brennan’s Bread, An Post, the Irish Cancer Society and safefood.