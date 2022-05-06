Final Line Up For IAB Connect 2022 Confirmed

The first in-person IAB Connect event in two years will take place next Tuesday, May 10 at the Alex Hotel.

The half-day event will focus on a number of different themes ranging from data, diversity & inclusion and progressive media in a brand safe environment right through to attention, brand storytelling, creative tips for advertising and digital OOH and audio.There are still some places left for the event and to book a place click HERE

The agenda for the event is as follows:

9am Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland – Welcome & Introduction

9.10 Joan Hallinan, Senior Digital Marketing Manager & Stephen Cleary, Social Media Manager, National Lottery

‘Understanding which social media platforms deliver the highest levels of attention and how to maximise it through creative’

9.30 Tom Ellis, Director of Ad Creative, EMEA, Yahoo

‘Delivering an engaging & emotive advertising experience within the world of gaming.’

9.50 Micheal Scully, Director of Sales, Ireland, Acast

‘Creative Best Practice in Podcast Advertising’

10.10 Antoinette O’Callaghan, Marketing Manager, Global

‘The Offline Digital Influence’

10.30 TEA / COFFEE BREAK

11.00 Molly Rowan-Hamilton, Strategy Director, Brand Opus

‘The secret of powerful brand storytelling, in the digital age’

11.20 Garrett Tallon, Account Director, Quantcast

‘Using data to attract your next, new customers at scale’

11.40 Tiernan O’Morain, Head of Culture, Entertainment, Media & Digital, Diageo

‘D&I and Progressive Media’

12.00 PANEL: Getting the Balance right : Brand Safety/Quality Content and D&I

Moderated by:

Doug Farrell, Group Head of Digital Strategy, DMG Media Ireland

Panelists:

Ian Maxwell, CEO & CoFounder, Converge Digital

Tiernan O’Morain, Head of Culture, Entertainment, Media & Digital, Diageo

Lisa Connell, Managing Editor, GCN (Gay Community News) Publishing

Helen Beecher, Group Digital Development Director, OMG Ireland

12.40 Close