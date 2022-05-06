Entertainment.ie Raises Over €15k for Focus Ireland

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Entertainment.ie has raised €15k for Focus Ireland after staging a 25 hour long cinematic binge over the May bank holiday weekend.

As part of the event, a community of cinema lovers were installed in Cineworld Dublin with pillows, toothbrushes, changes of clothes and a selection of treats. Led by the website’s movies editor Brian Lloyd, the ‘Cinemathoners’ had settled in for the long haul to work their way through 10 classic movies on the big screen. The 10 classic movies were Anchorman, Pulp Fiction, The Shawshank Redemption, The Dark Knight, The Shining, Blade Runner (1982), Chinatown, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Mama Mia and Rosie.

Between each screening the participants got involved in discussions, games, music while a number of celebrity guests popped in to support them. These included Katharina Kubrik (Stanley’s daughter), Matt Cooper (Today FM), Muireann O’Connell (Ireland AM), Vlogger Stephen Byrne, comedian Kevin McGahern.

“From the beginning I just thought this the coolest event ever, I’ve worked in fundraising a long time but I’ve never seen an event like this”… “you’re all so incredible for raising over €15,000 – it’s absolutely amazing and it’s going to make a huge difference to people,” says Grace Allen, fundraising manager with Focus Ireland.