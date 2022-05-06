Bloom Dishes Up the Goods for Just Eat and Leinster Rugby

Bloom has created a new campaign for Just Eat to mark the food delivery app’s tie-up with Leinster Rugby as the team’s Official Food Delivery Partner.

The partnership gives Leinster Rugby supporters the opportunity to enjoy a host of exclusive discounts and special offers throughout the season.

According to John Carey, head of marketing for Just Eat: “The partnership with Leinster Rugby is the perfect match for Just Eat so we knew we had to activate it in an ambitious way that would show a shared commitment to Leinster Rugby supporters and to our partner restuaurants. The creative platform #BringItHome really captures both Just Eat and Leinster Rugby’s passion for performance at the highest level.”

“A key requirement of Just Eat’s brief was video content featuring Leinster Rugby players and a mechanic that would hero premium partner restaurants in a way that Leinster Rugby supporters could really get behind,” adds Damian Penco of Bloom.

“The concept of Leinster’s Next Big Dish tackles a key element of Leinster Rugby’s success with an insight into the importance of nutrition in players’ performance. We asked three Leinster Rugby players to create three exclusive dishes with three of Just Eat’s partner restaurants (Base Wood Fired Pizza, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, and Mao at Home), and then filmed them in a Bake-Off style hosted by Joanne McNally. The outcome is really compelling content that Leinster Rugby supporters will eat up – as they can now order the dishes on Just Eat for a chance to win Leinster season tickets plus €1000 of Just Eat deliveries,” Penco adds.

The campaign is currently being supported across radio, social, OOH and in-store promotion.

