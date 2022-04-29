Summer Concerts are Back in Town: James Byrne, marketing manager PML Group, with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

Summer Concerts are Back in Town

As we reported last week pent-up consumer demand for travel and other experiences during the past few years could culminate in summer 2022. According to an IBM Summer 2022 Behaviour Survey, consumers are more excited about the upcoming season than in years past.

Our latest wave of iQ research conducted by Ipsos has found that 53% of Dubliners are planning to attend a music concert / festival this summer rising to 64% of 16–24-year-olds.

Top Venues

The 3Arena is the most popular venue with 41% of those planning to attend a music concert / festival intending it to be one of their destinations. This is followed by the 3Olympia Theatre (29%), Croke Park (26%) and Vicar Street (24%). Other popular venues are Aviva Stadium, Electric Picnic, Marley Park, Malahide Castle, Royal Hospital Kilmainham and the Iveagh Gardens. The Aviva Stadium and Electric are particularly popular with Gen Z at 35% and 31% respectively.

Promoters are leveraging Out of Home as an event-based marketing channel in the real world. Outdoor is a location medium and its agility means its content can be hyper-relevant to time and to events happening across the year.

Event based marketing in the real world is big part of what we do. No matter what the occasion or time, Dynamic Digital OOH can adapt to meet a brand’s needs. Our latest Out\Look Opportunities showcases the vibrancy of what is going on in the great outdoors over the next few months. From sporting to music events, OOH is the perfect medium to reach these large audiences at the right place and at the right time.

Retail and recreation visitor numbers have fully recovered

We get some insights on this from the data that Google presents in its COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports. Using anonymized data provided by apps such as Google Maps, the company has produced a regularly updated dataset that shows how peoples’ movements have evolved over the course of the last two years.

This data shows how the number of visitors to places of retail and recreation in Ireland has changed relative to the period before the pandemic. This includes places like restaurants, cafés, shopping centres, museums, libraries, and cinemas. This index is smoothed to the rolling 7-day average and has reached baseline from -20% or below at the start of 2022. As we found in our recent Mall Scene report, consumers are increasingly taking full advantage of both the retail and leisure amenities that shopping centres have to offer.

WATCH Q1 Overview

In the coming week we will be publishing our full Q1 WATCH market report for OOH. In Out \ Look this week we publish some of the contents of the report, including top spending advertisers in the first three months of 2022.

Diageo retain top spot, with a market share of just under 9% and an increase in display value of 39%, versus Q1 2021. Zero-alcohol brands including Guinness 0.0, Carlsberg 0.0 and Gordon’s 0.0 are a significant element of Diageo spend in 2022 to date. Tesco move to second spot in the list for Q1, up from ninth place in 2021. They have increased their OOH investment by approximately 80% this year. The majority of the top 10 advertisers are showing significant year on year growth, including AIB Group (up 32%) and Virgin Media (up 47%).

Retail, and particularly supermarkets, are well represented by Tesco, Lidl, and Musgrave Group among the top ten advertisers. Combined they have driven Retail to the top of the category chart with a market SOV of 15%, well ahead of Beers in second place at 9%. Biggest increases in OOH investment among the top ten categories are for Tourism & Travel (+149%) and Films (+691%) – not surprising given how hard hit these categories were at this point of the pandemic last year.

The mix between Classic OOH display value versus Digital stands at 66% v 34% for Q1, a figure that has been fairly consistent for the past six months.

Planet OOH

Ronseal’s Concentrated Billboard

Ronseal has launched its new product, Ultimate Fence Life Concentrate, in a typically no-nonsense way – by creating a ‘concentrated’ billboard where the ad takes up a tiny fraction of the space! Ronseal Ultimate Fence Life Concentrate is the first of its kind to come in an eco-friendly pouch with pioneering ‘just add water’ functionality for all weather fence protection.

Ronseal put its straight-talking philosophy into action with its new billboard in Gospel Oak, London. To demonstrate the concentrated formula of Ultimate Fence Life Concentrate, the advert is concentrated within a small space at one end of the 48 Sheet billboard, while the rest is left bare.

And Finally…

Best of luck to Katie Taylor as she puts her undisputed title on the line this Saturday in Madison Square Garden. Boxing streaming service DAZN is building the momentum for the biggest fight in female boxing history. The nationwide campaign uses DOOH formats in high footfall locations to build awareness for Irish sporting fans. Formats include Digipoles, Green Screens, Digishelters and Adshel Live.