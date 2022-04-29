New Business Bursary Offers €100k Worth of Marketing and Office Support

The Marketing Network Group, Newstalk and Iconic Offices have teamed up to off a special bursary for Irish SMEs. The Iconic Business Bursary will offer the winning company €50,000 worth of office/meeting space at Iconic Offices, €25,000 worth of marketing and advertising services from the Marketing Network Group and €25,000 worth of media coverage on Newstalk, including coverage on Bobby Kerr’s Down to Business on Newstalk.

“Having established Iconic almost 10 years ago, I understand the depth of challenges, especially at a crucial growth phase, when taking a business to the next level. Now that we are back to a focus on growth as an economy overall, we are primed to be in a position to use our learnings with the offering we provide for our clients. It’s a peer-to-peer strategy where we are the partner and assistant to their business success. We are delighted to be in a position to be able to offer The Iconic Business Bursary package to an established SME, to help support the growth of business in Ireland,” says Joe McGinley, CEO Iconic Offices.

There are many benefits for the winner of The Iconic Business Bursary €100K package, from taking care of their team’s workspace needs with a €50K workspace package at Iconic Offices, including private office space, to reputable marketing services from Marketing Network Group to the value of €25K, in addition to €25K worth of media coverage, profiling the winning business on Newstalk. This Bursary will facilitate supporting an established business in their growth phase by providing financial support and essential resources to enable them to progress with their next steps. The goal for this bursary is to take care of the key overheads, such as the office and marketing, for a growing business so they can place their focus into accelerating their business.

“For the finalists and the winner to get to showcase their business on such a huge platform, with Bobby Kerr on Newstalk’s Down to Business, in the hot seat, is an opportunity that we are excited about for them.” Says Amy Forde, Chief Marketing Officer at Iconic Offices.

Judging for the Bursary competition will be led by Iconic Offices CEO and founder, Joe Mc Ginley; businessman and Newstalk’s ‘Down to Business’ host, Bobby Kerr; and MD of Marketing Network Group, Kieran Killeen.

