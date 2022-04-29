GoLoud Rolls Out New Podcast Series with Matt Cooper

GoLoud, the Bauer Media-owned podcasting platform has rolled out a new podcast by one of the country’s top broadcasters and journalists Matt Cooper.

Called “Magnified with Matt Cooper” it is hosted from Matt’s own kitchen and it will feature in-depth and insightful interviews with guests from across the worlds of entertainment, business, sports and politics.

“I want to know more about the guests I interview, to make more time than a daily radio show allows. More about how they live their lives, have achieved what they have, what their ambitions are for the future, more about the topics on which they are expert. Because I like people who really know what they’re talking about,” says Cooper.

Dee Reddy, Head of Content Development at GoLoud adds: “Matt is one of the biggest names in Irish broadcasting and journalism, so we’re delighted to welcome him to the GoLoud stable with his brand new podcast – recorded from his own kitchen table no less. It’s a great example of an established voice using the podcasting medium to their advantage by embracing the freedom, conversational depth and unique intimacy that it offers.”

James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment at Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “The Last Word with Matt Cooper on Today FM consistently delivers trailblazing conversations with some of the most interesting story tellers from across the world. This podcast delivers more original conversations where Matt gets to zoom into guests’ stories in a way that’s even more interesting than you’ve heard before. We are all excited to share Matt’s ability to curate some of the most fascinating conversations and magnify them in this new original Go Loud series.”