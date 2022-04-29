Accenture Interactive Rebrands as Accenture Song

The global consulting giant Accenture is rebranding its Accenture Interactive business as Accenture Song. The new rebrand will apply to most of its subsidiary agencies around the world with one notable exception Droga5, the New York-headquartered agency which it acquired for a reputed $475m in 2019.

“Accenture Song symbolizes the post pandemic growth journey we’re on with our clients,” said David Droga, CEO and creative chairman, Accenture Song and founder of Droga5. As the largest digital agency in the world – and part of Accenture which has its global HQ in Ireland- Accenture Song is projected to have revenues in the order of $14bn in 2022.

“Since its infancy, Accenture Interactive has helped clients build and grow their business by being experience-led. Today’s needs are strikingly different. To capture the next waves of growth, businesses now need to operate at the speed of life, perpetually demonstrating their relevance to their customers, their people and the world at-large,” he says.

Droga visited Accenture’s Smithfield offices last week where he talked to staff and senior management about the group’s plans.

“Building on Accenture’s longstanding culture of change, the name Accenture Song conveys an enduring and universal form of human craft, connection, inspiration, technical prowess and experience—unleashing the imagination and ideas of its people to deliver tangible results,” Droga adds.

“We have the best talent in the business — people who will help shape the futures of many industries. Combining the forces of creativity and technology help us not only see problems differently, but also solve them with simplicity and scale. As Accenture Song, our opportunities are boundless, both for our clients and for our people,” he says.

We were fortunate enough to welcome David to our Dublin offices recently and to demonstrate how we are helping our clients in Ireland to achieve growth through relevance,” says Alastair Blair, country manager Accenture in Ireland.

“Accenture Song is a great reflection of the creativity and inspiration that drives our success both globally and locally, and we are excited to have the opportunity to showcase this capability in the Irish market,” he adds.