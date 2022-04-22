Roisin Keown Wins Creative Businesswoman of The Year at IMAGE PwC Awards

Roisin Keown, founder of executive creative director of The Brill Building has won this year’s Creative Businesswoman of the Year award at the annual Image PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2022.

“As Ireland’s first virtual creative agency, The Brill Building was created to give more creatives longer and more exciting career,” says Keown.

“Our agile model suits those who want flexibility so I hope that keeps more of our amazing female talent. I’m so appreciative of the efforts of our amazing team – guys and girls – who have helped us achieve everything we have so far at The Brill Building. Thank you to Charley Stoney and IAPI for their tireless support of women in all areas of our industry,” she adds.

Elsewhere Sandra Alvarez, MD, Spark Foundry, part of Core, was runner up to Debbie Byrne, MD, An Post Retail in the category Management Professional of the Year.

Also in attendance on the night for support were IAPI members Nessa Van Rooyen, Group M, Anna Doyle, Core, Aoife McCleary, In the Company of Huskies, Emer Lawn, Starcom, Emma Williams, Edelman, Fiona Field, OMD, Helen Stanley, Core and Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

According to Stoney: “The entire team of IAPI and the Board congratulate all the shortlisted candidates and winners at the IMAGE PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2022. We were thrilled to nominate both Roisin and Sandra in their respective categories this year and to see them both shortlisted. We look forward to nominating future female leaders for these awards for many years to come and to seeing the impact these high-profile talented leaders have within our industry. If you have the potential and you want to develop your leadership skills further so you will be sitting around the IAPI table receiving these accolades in a few years time then the application deadline for IAPI’s Female Futures Fund 2022 is next Friday 29th April and I encourage you all to go for it.”