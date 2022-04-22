izest Continues Expansion With New Account Wins and Office Move

Following a period of rapid growth, izest Marketing has picked up a number of new accounts while the agency, which has grown to employ 20 staff, has just completed a move to new offices on Baggot Street.

The growth follows the recent appointment of Eamon Fitzpatrick as group managing director. Fitzpatrick is one of the industry’s most experienced commercial marketing professionals having worked with the likes of Today FM, the Irish Times and IPG Mediabrands.

The new account wins include a number of well-known brands including the Irish charity Trocaire for which it will develop a range of digital projects including UX development as well as the account for the animal charity, the DSPCA.

The agency has also picked up Pharma Plus, the Irish-owned supplement brand, created by pharmacists which has tasked it to devise product packaging and as well as social content while it has also won the account for the footwear store Movrs which has a number of stores in Ireland. Other account wins include the KRUZ, the eBike, eScooter and eMoped brand.

As well as moving from Sandyford to new city centre offices, izest has appointed Ross MacKay as its new creative director and it is currently recruiting for new account managers and account executives.

“The market is very buoyant currently as brands seek our expertise in realising their digital potential. That’s everything from how they present themselves online- and how that looks- to customer and client experience, social channel optimisation and building even stronger eCommerce revenues,” says Eamon Fitzpatrick.

“All of these asks speak to the level of skill and talent available at izest Marketing. We are just getting started but we’ve got big ambitions for 2022 and into 2023 with a series of new announcements planned in mid Q2 and early Q4,” he adds.