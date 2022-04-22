Irish Times Strengthens Group Offering with Key Appointments

The Irish Times Group has made a number of new key appointments to support a group sales approach for its print and digital titles which include The Irish Times, Irish Examiner, The Echo and Breaking News. According to the Kantar/TGI RoI Survey 2021, its titles reach 2.1m adults a week.

Paul Kelly has been appointed as investment & strategy manager across The Irish Times and Irish Examiner Group. Kelly has been with the Irish Examiner since 2007, most recently as media solutions manager- agency and brands. In his role he will manage all trading agreements across agencies and play a strategic role in driving revenue behind new products and verticals.

Claire O’Flynn, meanwhile, has been appointed as head of agency solutions across The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner. O’Flynn started her career at Dennis Publishing and was part of the team to re-launch The Big Issue before launching their agency division. Joining the Guardian in 2015, she was later appointed display director before relocating to Cork from London in 2020 to take up the role of digital strategist with the Irish Examiner. Elsewhere Dr. Claire English has been appointed as head of research for The Irish Times/Irish Examiner Group and will support its media solutions business as well as group editorial and technology departments in gaining an in-depth understanding of audiences across all platforms. In addition, Barbara Neeson has been appointed as events and trade communications executive at The Irish Times and Irish Examiner Group.