IAB Ireland to Host Webinar on Chrome’s Topics

With Google pushing Topics as its latest replacement for the third-party cookie, IAB Ireland is hosting a free-to-attend webinar on the subject next Thursday, April 28 at 12pm.

Topics is a privacy-focused and interest-based advertising alternative the third party cookie on Chrome browsers. Google’s Chrome announced it had shifted to Topics back in January.

On hand will be Scott Friesen, strategic partnerships, Chrome who will share the latest update on Topics and will answer audience questions and share early test results as it continues to refine this new proposal in collaboration with the web community.

Registration is free of charge but registration is required. To register click HERE