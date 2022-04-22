DMG Media Gives Business Plus Website a Makeover and Launches New Parenting Podcast

Following its recent acquisition by DMG Media Ireland, The Business Plus website has been given a new makeover by its new owner.

Edited by Nick Mulcahy, the website www.businessplus.ie has been online for over two decades and it is the most widely read B2B website in Ireland. Since the acquisition, the volume of daily content on the site has been increased substantially while the mobile and tablet versions of the website have also been boosted.

“Digital display and native content advertising opportunities on the site can now be augmented to a much wider audience on the DMG Media digital network,” says Business Plus commercial manager, Siobhan O’Connell.

Meanwhile, RollerCoaster.ie, the DMG Media-owned parenting website has launched a new podcast series called A Little Birdie Told Me.

Hosted by RollerCoaster.ie’s editor, Miriam Burke and DMG Media’s native content editor, Aoibhinn McBride, the first series will feature guest interviews and expert analysis on a wide range of parenting-related subjects. Both Burke and McBride will also share their personal experiences of being parents to small children.

“We consider RollerCoaster.ie to be the voice of Irish parents so creating a podcast was a natural next step for us,” Burke says.

According to Liz Doyle, Head of EVOKE, RollerCoaster.ie and One Fab Day at DMG Media: “We are always looking for new ways to connect with our audience of 450,000 parents and are constantly innovating our content, so a podcast featuring experts from a vast range of parenting fields felt like the obvious next step for RollerCoaster.ie. We’re really excited to connect with our audience in this way and let them hear the voices behind the site.”