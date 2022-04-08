VMTV Partners with Fáilte Ireland for New AFC Travel Show  

Virgin Media Television has teamed up with Fáilte Ireland for a new six-part travel show called “Are We There Yet.”

Hosted by husband-and-wife team Jon Slattery and Ciara Whelan, from The Holiday Show, they will be accompanied by their three daughters. The series will be narrated by actress Pauline McGlynn and the show will air every Sunday for six weeks at 6pm on Virgin Media One.

The new series funded by Fáilte Ireland, is part of the tourism authority’s “Keep Discovering” domestic marketing campaign.

According to Patrick Kinsella, head of advertiser funded content (AFC), Virgin Media Television: “This is the result of a collaboration between Failte Ireland and Virgin Media Television in the Advertiser Funded Content space. AFC has the unique advantage of allowing a brand to engage with its target audience through the production and values of the show. The programme follows Jon and Ciara with their three children on a road trip across Ireland as they discover all that there is to see and experience around the country. ‘Are We There Yet’ delivers on the current marketing campaign for Failte Ireland while at the same time giving VMTV wonderful new Irish content for its viewers.”

Each 30-minute programme will showcase five counties across Ireland, which includes Donegal, Limerick, Dublin, Kildare and Waterford.

“Are We There Yet? is a fantastic collaboration with Virgin Media to encourage families to take breaks at home this year. The domestic market will be key to the recovery of the sector this year and Fáilte Ireland is continuing to drive domestic demand as it plans a doubling of the domestic marketing investment to drive short breaks year-round through its Keep Discovering advertising campaign,” adds Niall Tracey, director of marketing, Fáilte Ireland.