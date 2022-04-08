Orlando Wood to Discuss New Research at Event Hosted by MII & Boys+Girls

Orlando Wood will be making a return to Ireland on May 5 for an event that is a collaboration between The Marketing Institute and the Dublin-based agency Boys+Girls.

Wood is chief innovation officer of System1 Group and is author of Lemon (IPA, 2019), Look out (IPA, 2021), co-author of System1, Unlocking Profitable Growth (2017). His research on advertising effectiveness draws on psychology and a study of the creative arts. His work has influenced thinking and practice in a number of areas including research, marketing, and advertising and he has picked up numerous awards for his work. He has also led the IPA’s creativity and effectiveness research for Effectiveness Week in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He has repeatedly worked with Peter Field and the IPA’s DataBank to demonstrate the long and broad effects achieved by emotional advertising, including the performance of fluent devices, a term he coined.

His new book, “Look Out” is also published by the IPA and once again delves into advertising effectiveness and how agencies and brands can help make the work better. As he explains ‘Brand-building advertising will become more important in a technologically-disrupted world, not less’.

To register click HERE