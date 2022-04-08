Media Awards 2022 Shortlist Published as Tickets Go on Sale

The shortlist for the Media Awards 2022 has been published.

As expected, the hotly-contested shortlist represents a good cross-section of the Irish media and agency landscape.

This year, the shortlist for Agency of the Year includes Havas Media, Mediacom, Mindshare, OMD, PHD and Spark Foundry.

Elsewhere, the shortlist for the Media Brand of the Year includes The Business Post, Digitize, DMG Media, Greencastle Media Group, Mediahuis and Sky Media.

Those shortlisted for Sales Team of the Year include PML, The Business Post, Digitize New Media DMG Media, Global and Greencastle Media Group.

The Rising Star category, meanwhile, includes Fiona Murray (Havas Media), Lauren Kavanagh (Omnicom), Leah Hughes (PHD), Romy Leitch (Digitize), Sarah McGovern (News UK & Ireland) and Sinead Griffin (Mediacom).

The full shortlist is available HERE

The final round of judging will take place on April 21 and April 22. A high-profile panel of independent judges, chaired by Peter McPartlin, will preside over the judging process. The Media Awards will take place on April 28 in the RDS.

Due to capacity constraints, tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis and the organisers have advised those intending to attend to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment. To purchase a ticket click HERE

The Platinum Partners of this year’s awards are DMG Media Ireland, RTE Media Sales and Channel Factory. Gold Partners include The Business Post and Dublin Airport Media Sales while Silver Partners include Media Central, TAM Ireland and NewsBrands Ireland and Radio Centre Ireland.

For more information on the Media Awards 2022 visit www.mediaawards.ie