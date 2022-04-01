Poster Plan and Lucozade Launch Creative OOH Campaign to Promote New Energy Drink

Poster Plan has teamed up with Lucozade and Mindshare to launch a new OOH advertising campaign to promote the new stimulant energy drink, Lucozade Alert.

To catch the attention of passers-by and reach energy drink enthusiasts on the move in Dublin City Centre, a four-metre 3D can of Lucozade Alert has been created and placed on a golden square in Wexford Street, a placement that is key to reaching target audiences. The creative build serves to drive attention, illustrate the design of the new 500ml can and to let customers know what they can expect to see in the stores. To build brand fame, premium placements including a 240-sheet billboard in Ranelagh also play a key role in the campaign. The campaign will also feature on a range of OOH formats in Northern Ireland to engage target audiences.

Susan Murtagh, Client Director at Poster Plan says: “We are delighted to be working with Lucozade and Mindshare on this engaging and eye-catching campaign, which combines a mix of classic and digital OOH formats. The vibrant creative and supporting formats are strategically located in areas with high footfall to alert consumers of the newest addition to the Irish energy drink scene.”

Siobhan Drummond, Senior Brand Manager, Lucozade Energy adds: “We are delighted to bring something new and exciting to the Irish Energy Drinks category with Lucozade Alert and to be partnering up with Poster Plan. Lucozade Alert is a blast of fruity flavour with a kick of caffeine plus Vitamin B3 for an energising boost; all with the great Lucozade taste that shoppers know and love. The OOH campaign aims to familiarise consumers with the new product, by highlighting what they can expect to see in drink fridges in shops across the country.”