One Year Later Reach’s Morning Market Offering Hits 248,000 Readers

One year on from the launch of The Morning Market – the joint print offering from Reach that brings together the Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Star- it now has a combined reach of 248,000 according to the latest TGI figures.

Commenting on the success of the joint print offering, Catriona Byrne, Head of Reach Publishing said:

“It has been an incredible year for us, with our strong brand attracting a host of new partnerships across all of our daily and Sunday print and digital titles. The combined reach and the common demographics of both our Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror titles offers more value for our clients giving the perfect audience and environment as well as adding more efficiency for our agency and direct partners,” says Catriona Byrne, head of Reach Publishing.

“We have seen great demand so far for our ‘Morning Market’ product since formation with some of Ireland’s leading brands benefiting from our increased scale. Our combined titles together offer the winning package for news, sports and entertainment,” she adds.

According to Reach, some of the brands that have availed of Morning Market over the past year include M&S, Tesco, William Hill, BoyleSports, Ladbrokes, Betfair, Hidden Hearing, Screwfix, ISI and Harvey Norman.