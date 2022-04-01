Media Awards Judging Underway as Over 300 Entries Received

With judging now underway for the Media Awards 2020, the organisers have confirmed that over 300 entries have been received for the awards which will take place on April 28 in the RDS.

The shortlist for the awards will be published next Friday, April 8th and all those on the shortlist will go forward to a live online presentation to the judging panel which will take place on April 21 and April 22. A high profile panel of independent judges, chaired by Peter McPartlin, will preside over the judging process. The members of the judging panel can be viewed HERE

According to the organisers, tickets for the event will go on sale next Tuesday, April 5 at 12pm and are expected to sell out early due to restricted numbers this year.

The organisers of the Media Awards 2022 have also announced that the country’s leading radio and digital audio sales house, Media Central, has partnered as a Silver sponsor with the award. Media Central joins Platinum Sponsors DMG Media Ireland, RTE Media Sales and Channel Factory; Gold Sponsors The Business Post and Dublin Airport Media Sales and Silve Partners include TAM Ireland and NewsBrands Ireland.

For more information visit www.mediaawards.ie