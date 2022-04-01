Irish Cannes Young Lions 2022 Winners Announced

The winners of this year’s Irish Cannes Young Lions have been announced by IAPI which organises the competition every year.
The winning teams will now go on to represent Ireland at this year’s Cannes Lions festival in the south of France which kicks off on June 20.
“This is one of my highlights of the IAPI year. The standard is always astounding, and I have every confidence that the Cannes Young Lions winners this year will do us proud in the global competition this Summer,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.
“Not only does this programme highlight young talent but it also benefits our chosen charities, who all receive a huge range of terrific concepts and fund-raising ideas for their cause. IAPI are grateful to be able to support such worthwhile charities – some of whom would not otherwise have the resources to conceptualise, develop or run campaigns of this nature,” she adds.
This year’s charities were the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland and The Open Community while the sponsors included Pull the Trigger, Sky Ireland, PRII/PRCA, Smurfit Kappa, Core, Meta, DMG Media, and Radio Centre Ireland.
The 2022 Cannes Young Lions winners are:
DESIGN
Roisin Jordan, Graphic Designer, The Tenth Man
Raphael Da Silva, Motion Designer, Rothco | Accenture Interactive
DIGITAL
Kim Comiskey, Senior Strategist, Folk Wunderman Thompson
Derwin Myers, Strategic Planner, Folk Wunderman Thompson
FILM
Adam Kelly, Editor, Rothco | Accenture Interactive
Eoin Lennon, Editor, Rothco | Accenture Interactive
MEDIA
Róisín Monk, Digital Marketing Consultant, Rothco | Accenture Interactive
Laura Cassidy, Content Management Consultant, Rothco | Accenture Interactive
Emmet Heneghan, Copywriter, Rothco | Accenture Interactive
Steve Clifford, Art Director, Rothco | Accenture Interactive
PR
Aoife Cregan, Account Executive, Edelman
Kate Stapleton, Account Manager, Edelman
YOUNG MARKETERS
Adetunji Paul, Digital Content Manager, AIB