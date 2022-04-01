Irish Cannes Young Lions 2022 Winners Announced

The winners of this year’s Irish Cannes Young Lions have been announced by IAPI which organises the competition every year.

The winning teams will now go on to represent Ireland at this year’s Cannes Lions festival in the south of France which kicks off on June 20.

“This is one of my highlights of the IAPI year. The standard is always astounding, and I have every confidence that the Cannes Young Lions winners this year will do us proud in the global competition this Summer,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

“Not only does this programme highlight young talent but it also benefits our chosen charities, who all receive a huge range of terrific concepts and fund-raising ideas for their cause. IAPI are grateful to be able to support such worthwhile charities – some of whom would not otherwise have the resources to conceptualise, develop or run campaigns of this nature,” she adds.

This year’s charities were the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland and The Open Community while the sponsors included Pull the Trigger, Sky Ireland, PRII/PRCA, Smurfit Kappa, Core, Meta, DMG Media, and Radio Centre Ireland.

The 2022 Cannes Young Lions winners are:

DESIGN



Roisin Jordan, Graphic Designer, The Tenth Man

Raphael Da Silva, Motion Designer, Rothco | Accenture Interactive

DIGITAL



Kim Comiskey, Senior Strategist, Folk Wunderman Thompson

Derwin Myers, Strategic Planner, Folk Wunderman Thompson

FILM



Adam Kelly, Editor, Rothco | Accenture Interactive

Eoin Lennon, Editor, Rothco | Accenture Interactive

MEDIA

Róisín Monk, Digital Marketing Consultant, Rothco | Accenture Interactive

Laura Cassidy, Content Management Consultant, Rothco | Accenture Interactive

PRINT

Emmet Heneghan, Copywriter, Rothco | Accenture Interactive

Steve Clifford, Art Director, Rothco | Accenture Interactive

PR

Aoife Cregan, Account Executive, Edelman

Kate Stapleton, Account Manager, Edelman

YOUNG MARKETERS

Adetunji Paul, Digital Content Manager, AIB