Dynamo Wins Gold at European Transform Awards

The Dublin-based creative agency Dynamo, together with client Beekon Batches, picked up a Gold award at the annual European Transform Awards which were held in London this week.

The awards recognise best practice in corporate, product and global brand development work, with categories that focus on strategy, execution, content and evaluation. The awards are run by the quarterly magazine Transform. More than that, it is a platform for organisations to tell their stories and to discuss reputational change.

The award came in the Best Use of Packaging (Glass) category for its work in developing Beekon Batches, a honey-based alcohol beverage infused with hints of lemon, elderflower, lime and ginger.

“From day one when Dynamo presented it, I fell in love and it became non-negotiable. The journey is now even more worthwhile, knowing that it’s been merited for its beauty and design by a panel of world-class judges against some of the most respected brand design agencies in the world,” says Karen O”Neill founder, Beekon Batches.

According to Derek McGrath, FMCG design director at Dynamo: “This award means so much more to us than just a trophy. Our big wish is to get Irish design more recognised on the international stage. As a thriving creative community, we need to step out of the shadows and celebrate our work to the level it deserves.”