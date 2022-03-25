New Creative Agency to Target Challenger Brands

A new creative agency called BadGoose has been launched by , the founder and owner of Mindmap.

Neary has a long track record in the advertising industry, having worked for agencies like AFA, Doherty Advertising and Ogilvy. In 2004, he set up the creative agency Mindmap which has since developed a strong presence in the pharma and medical sectors. The agency is now headed up by Aisling Barry and will continue to work in parallel with BadGoose.

According to Neary, the new agency will work with challenger brands and will offer clients a hybrid working model that lets them pay for the resources they need when they need them. The hybrid model also involves home-working for staff while giving clients access to a virtual studio.

According to creative director, Pat Swan,“this gives BadGoose clients an edge when it comes to fast turnaround times and higher production values for your budget. Our in-house team can create 3D animation, video, and web based content across all platforms in addition to TV / OOH / Radio and can be extended into our client’s offices virtually through screen share.”

“Every element of every campaign we create is based on strategic insights that delivers cut-through”, says Frank Neary.

“We keep it simple by applying the science of each medium, considering viewer behaviour and producing work that gets attention from the right people. We will be able to outperform established brands in any market whether consumer or medical the same focus on a clear strategy applies,” he adds.