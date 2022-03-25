Media Awards 2022 Closes for Entry Today

Following an extension of a week, entries to the Media Awards 2022 will close later today.

The Awards will take place on April 28 in the RDS, Dublin. Judging for this years Awards will start over the next week and this year, the judging panel is once again chaired by Peter McPartlin. Over panel of over 40 well-known industry experts has been assembled to judge the Awards, including Dee Forbes, RTE; Colin Gottlieb, founder of OMD Manning Gotlieb; Paul Farrell, Virgin Media Television; Martina McDonnell, Meta; Dianne Newman, RAM; Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland; Paula Conlon, Heineken Ireland, Deirdre Wafer, LinkedIn; Liam Kavanagh, former MD of the Irish Times and Geoff Lyons, PML Group. A full list of all the judges in HERE

The organisers of the Awards have also announced that a number of sponsors have partnered with Media Awards 2022. Platinum partners this year include DMG Media Ireland, RTE Media Sales and Channel Factory.

Gold Partners include The Business Post and Dublin Airport Media Sales while the Silver Partners include TAM Ireland and NewsBrands Ireland.

Tickets for the event will go on sale within the next fortnight, according to the organisers.

For more information visit www.mediaawards.ie