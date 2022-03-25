Core Recognised in Best Large Workplace Survey 2022

Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, has once again been recognised as one of the Best Large Workplaces, coming in 6th place in this year’s survey.

“I’m very grateful to every member of the diverse team at Core for this achievement. The past year has been very challenging for everyone in the industry, that is why we are especially proud that our ranking has improved. Living our key value of Togetherness is at the heart of Core’s success and I’m glad to work in a place where it’s demonstrated every day,” says Aidan Greene, incoming CEO of Core.

“Workplaces across the globe and here at home have had significant changes and challenges in the past two years. We have worked hard to adapt and evolve our ways of working, and our values at Core have been central to helping us navigate this period. Every member of Core plays a part, and I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to this achievement,” adds Catherine Fitzgibbon, Core’s HR director.

Core employs 320 staff across eight practices – creative, data, investment, learning, media, research, sponsorship, and strategy.